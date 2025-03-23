Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 4,497 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coupang by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Coupang by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Coupang by 2.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 34,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Price Performance

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $26.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays set a $35.00 target price on Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In other Coupang news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,286,034.03. This trade represents a 12.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 259,234 shares of company stock worth $6,069,015 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

