Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 44 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 16 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 17 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,881.13 per share, for a total transaction of $31,979.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,369.33. The trade was a 1.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.4 %
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $45.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.32 by $5.78. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.
First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 4.12%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on FCNCA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,600.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,303.00 to $2,384.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $2,535.00 to $2,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,288.08.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
