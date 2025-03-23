Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,892,970 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $619,747,000 after purchasing an additional 206,884 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $461,857,000. EnCap Partners GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $408,653,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,203,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,971,000 after purchasing an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,793,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $265,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,848 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.91. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

