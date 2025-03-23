Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 16,977 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Fulgent Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $25.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Kim acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,596,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,580.72. The trade was a 40.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

