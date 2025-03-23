Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,646 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in HealthStream were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,463,000 after buying an additional 18,779 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 414,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,190,000 after buying an additional 14,754 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 17,363.4% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 379,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,062,000 after buying an additional 377,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $31.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.19 million, a PE ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37. HealthStream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HealthStream

About HealthStream

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.