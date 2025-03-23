Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,817 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTCT. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 316.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 52.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $27.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 50.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $152,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,661.83. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,499 shares of company stock worth $512,321 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

