Magnetar Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,111 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth $680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK opened at $95.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $89.08 and a 12 month high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 19.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.38.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

