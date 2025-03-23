Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Viking by 192.9% during the third quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,586,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Viking by 27.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,979,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,773 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP acquired a new position in Viking during the third quarter worth $48,334,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth $37,332,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Viking by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,090,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,931,000 after acquiring an additional 836,353 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VIK opened at $40.11 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 154.25.

Viking ( NYSE:VIK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Viking’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viking in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 target price on shares of Viking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

