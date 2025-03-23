Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $41.22 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 12-month low of $36.52 and a 12-month high of $73.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,516.46. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $1,013,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. This represents a 9.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

