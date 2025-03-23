MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.24% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $23,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 46.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.0% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,210,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,686,000 after purchasing an additional 210,151 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 103.6% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 745,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,945,000 after purchasing an additional 116,090 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $978,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,657 shares in the company, valued at $5,806,381. This trade represents a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Ocampo sold 45,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $5,737,645.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,509,746 shares in the company, valued at $690,646,661.10. This represents a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 746,198 shares of company stock valued at $92,503,343. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $152.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.38). MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

