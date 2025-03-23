M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 15,232 Shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIQ – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GPIQ opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.84 million, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Goldman Sachs Nasdaq 100 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily involves stocks within the Nasdaq-100. Combining equity investments with a call strategy, the fund seeks to generate stable income while offering potential for capital growth GPIQ was launched on Oct 24, 2023 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

