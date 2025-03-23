M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 94.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,716 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,202,000 after buying an additional 40,092 shares in the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.77. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.03.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

