M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 15,209 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $771,000. Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,444,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,601,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 113,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Prescient Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.7 %

DIS stock opened at $99.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day moving average of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

