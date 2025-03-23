M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 3,735 Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. M Holdings Securities Inc. owned 0.23% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSD. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,618,000. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 248,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $90.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.56. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $89.27 and a 52-week high of $93.47.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

