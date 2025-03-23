M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $90.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.34. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

