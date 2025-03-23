Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lyft from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $11.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Lyft has a 1 year low of $8.93 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $30,348.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 911,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,417,263.44. This trade represents a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 11,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $152,222.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 297,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,970,517.60. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,407 shares of company stock worth $203,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,002,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $464,434,000 after buying an additional 984,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Lyft by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 18,052,879 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $230,174,000 after acquiring an additional 80,675 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,408,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $121,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,248 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 9,338,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $120,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

