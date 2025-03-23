LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Acquired by Bridge City Capital LLC

Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LTC Properties worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in LTC Properties by 23,470.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 132.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LTC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LTC Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.96.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business had revenue of $34.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.22%.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.