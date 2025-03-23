LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,218 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.19% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $688,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $972,637,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,720,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,838,000 after buying an additional 173,058 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,027,000 after buying an additional 139,689 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,848,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $540,724,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,501,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,076,000 after buying an additional 299,280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $168.85 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

