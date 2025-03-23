LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,914,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860,019 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.26% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $502,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.5% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.4824 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

