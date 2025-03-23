LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 214.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 5.18% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $992,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.76 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

