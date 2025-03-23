LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,059,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.71% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $545,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 201.0% in the 4th quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average of $77.73. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.