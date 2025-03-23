LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,291,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.91% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $1,099,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BND opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.13. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.