LPL Financial LLC Buys 469,411 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 6.56% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $1,279,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $130,844,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,658,000 after purchasing an additional 826,482 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,669,000 after purchasing an additional 806,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,306,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,774,000 after purchasing an additional 422,706 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $100.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.3667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

