LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,814,581 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,983,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,814,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 9.65% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $775,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGDV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 121,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 47,873 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 31,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 154.6% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

