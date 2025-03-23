LPL Financial LLC Acquires 17,759,913 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 413.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,053,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,759,913 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.54% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $614,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

