Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Should You Sell?

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 10,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 6,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Lomiko Metals (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

