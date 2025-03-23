LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

LMS Capital (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.62 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20.26 ($0.26). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 20.20 ($0.26), with a volume of 60,026 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The stock has a market cap of £16.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.64.

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

