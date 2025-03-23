Liam Condon Purchases 27 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2025

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Liam Condon acquired 27 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,445 ($18.66) per share, with a total value of £390.15 ($503.74).

Liam Condon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 22nd, Liam Condon acquired 30 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,362 ($17.59) per share, with a total value of £408.60 ($527.57).

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,387 ($17.91) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,423.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,457.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.73. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,295.54 ($16.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.75). The company has a market cap of £2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JMAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.24) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Johnson Matthey from GBX 1,650 ($21.30) to GBX 1,500 ($19.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

