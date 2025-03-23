Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Takes Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR opened at $81.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.91. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.36.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

