Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day moving average is $128.68. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $108.49 and a one year high of $134.70.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

