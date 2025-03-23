Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys Shares of 877 Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

FCOM opened at $57.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $64.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200-day moving average is $58.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

