Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $108.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.63. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,422.98. The trade was a 37.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $107,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,733,048.59. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,546 shares of company stock valued at $5,863,616. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Aflac from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aflac from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Aflac from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aflac from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

