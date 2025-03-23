Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Acquires Shares of 538 The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.78 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $98.77 and a 52-week high of $127.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.00 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -179.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $569,974.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,493.68. This represents a 27.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

