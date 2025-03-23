L6 Holdings Inc. Sells 11,000 Shares of Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP) Stock

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNPGet Free Report) insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.95, for a total transaction of C$153,450.00.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 19th, L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,000 shares of Pinetree Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.26, for a total transaction of C$42,780.00.

Pinetree Capital Price Performance

PNP stock opened at C$14.78 on Friday. Pinetree Capital Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.50 and a 52-week high of C$15.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$138.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60.

Pinetree Capital Company Profile

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP)

