Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 25,621 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 104,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 54,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $24.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,145. This represents a 19.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

