Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $810,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $157.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $194.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Snowflake from $201.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SNOW

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $100,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 622,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,673,243.64. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $246,060.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,303,489.20. The trade was a 3.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,429 shares of company stock valued at $50,065,812 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.