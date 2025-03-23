Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $88.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.88. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $80.68 and a 1-year high of $121.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,700. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total transaction of $1,660,584.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,396 shares in the company, valued at $16,691,933.88. This trade represents a 9.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,103,512. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

