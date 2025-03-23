Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total transaction of $10,599,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $218.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.46 and its 200-day moving average is $206.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 15.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fiserv from $258.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.83.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

