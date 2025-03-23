Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,494 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SkyWest worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $146,935,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 42.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,162,000 after acquiring an additional 143,661 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SkyWest by 563.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 152,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 129,901 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SkyWest by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,390,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,211,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,051,000 after purchasing an additional 76,007 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a report on Friday, January 31st.

SkyWest Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $91.12 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $135.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.84.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SkyWest

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. This trade represents a 3.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SkyWest

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.