KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $27.08 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,082,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after acquiring an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,893,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,505,000 after acquiring an additional 97,990 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,570,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,461,000 after acquiring an additional 171,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,551,000 after acquiring an additional 64,581 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Hsbc Global Res cut CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.51.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total value of $6,500,138.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $362.24 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 710.29, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.65.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

