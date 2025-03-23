KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 243,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $22,959,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Fortinet by 445.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Fortinet by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 206,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $19,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,391,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,414,831.47. This trade represents a 0.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $98.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised shares of Fortinet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.