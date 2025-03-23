KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $25.93 Million Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 145,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $25,931,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 501.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,326,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,802 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $132,980,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $125,336,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 788,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,812,000 after buying an additional 370,835 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.54 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.91. The company has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.95.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

