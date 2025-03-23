KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Shares in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 406,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 18,322 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Amphenol by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 268,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,477,000 after buying an additional 90,450 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,682,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,647,000 after acquiring an additional 177,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $66.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

