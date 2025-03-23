Kevin William Smith Sells 25,733 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Stock

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CTRA opened at $28.73 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.26.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

