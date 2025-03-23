KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.21.

KBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KB Home from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on KB Home from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get KB Home alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KB Home

KB Home Stock Performance

Shares of KBH opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. KB Home has a 52-week low of $58.80 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of KB Home by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 101,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.