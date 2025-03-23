Karman (NYSE:KRMN) Stock Price Down 7% – Here’s Why

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) shares fell 7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.47. 219,771 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 779,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRMN. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Karman in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised Karman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Karman in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.

