Junex (CVE:JNX) Shares Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Junex Inc. (CVE:JNX – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.41. 15,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 85,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.41.
Junex Inc operates as a junior oil and gas exploration company in Québec. It holds exploration permits on approximately 1.9 million acres of land located in the Appalachian basin in the province of Québec. The company's principal property is the Galt project, which covers an area of 16,645 acres located to the west of Gaspé Peninsula.
