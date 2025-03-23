Joseph P. Lyssikatos Sells 12,500 Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,500 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $257,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,665,399.68. The trade was a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

ELVN opened at $21.08 on Friday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enliven Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,495,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,157,000 after acquiring an additional 199,692 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 267.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,389,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,768,000 after buying an additional 1,739,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after buying an additional 55,283 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after buying an additional 290,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 972,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,877,000 after buying an additional 135,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

