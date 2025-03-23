Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $263.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $353.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $292.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JLL

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $250.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $171.45 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $34,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.