Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Stock Price Down 7.1% – Here’s Why

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.53. Approximately 295 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.79.
Jollibee Foods Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.
About Jollibee Foods
Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.
